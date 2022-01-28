Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.04. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.53 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

