Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $968,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 55,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

