Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.