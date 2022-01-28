Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Increased by Analyst

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYND. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.24.

BYND stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.57. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.