Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Shares of CMI opened at $224.08 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

