Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $65.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.