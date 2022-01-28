Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,019,000 after buying an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

