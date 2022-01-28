Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $437,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,232,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after buying an additional 625,918 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

