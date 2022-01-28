Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

TDOC opened at $67.44 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

