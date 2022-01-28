Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 115,530 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Expedia Group worth $428,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.