Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 625,734 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Ventas worth $452,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 413.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

NYSE:VTR opened at $51.04 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.