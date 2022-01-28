Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,036 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,036 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $411,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,420,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after buying an additional 97,348 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $223.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.59.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

