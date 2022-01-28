Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,486,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.01.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

