Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 220,200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,061,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,200 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.85% of Novartis worth $1,558,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Novartis by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

