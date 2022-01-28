Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.12 Billion Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,719,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,559 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,124,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

