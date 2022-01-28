Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 4.85% of Raymond James worth $921,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,850,000 after acquiring an additional 627,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 117.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after acquiring an additional 588,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,587,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,508,000 after acquiring an additional 540,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

