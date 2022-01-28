Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MITK opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.02 million, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $15,949,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,921,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 394,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 231,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 222,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

