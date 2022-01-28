Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reduced by William Blair

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

NYSE GE opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.