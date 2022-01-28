ICU Medical, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ICU Medical in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ICU Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical stock opened at $203.51 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.96 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.