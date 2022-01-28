Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50.

1/18/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

1/12/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

1/5/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

12/20/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

NYSE FSM opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $956.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

