Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,020 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after buying an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after buying an additional 920,006 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,628,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 273,054 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

