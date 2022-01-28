Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 94,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average is $129.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

