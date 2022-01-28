salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $212.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,331 shares of company stock worth $68,463,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.