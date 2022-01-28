iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.23

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.23 and last traded at $63.38, with a volume of 872385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

