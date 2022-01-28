Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at New Street Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at New Street Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. New Street Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.59.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.