Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 274,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 41,241 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,140 shares of company stock worth $1,705,201 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

