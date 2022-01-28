Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NOG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

