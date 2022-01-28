Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. Plexus has a one year low of $73.03 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.