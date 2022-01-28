Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

Shares of BC stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 485.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brunswick by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

