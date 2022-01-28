DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0361 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $170,160.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,763.08 or 0.99965835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00452266 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

