Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

