Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 362.4% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $11.66 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1162 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

