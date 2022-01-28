iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, an increase of 343.4% from the December 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL opened at $27.07 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.