Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth $4,801,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Shares of PSPC stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.