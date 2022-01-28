Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Decreases By 98.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $56.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

