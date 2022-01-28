Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raises Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.47. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

