Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raises Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Tractor Supply has increased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.47. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86.
In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
