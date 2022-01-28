Barclays Increases Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $38.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 167,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

