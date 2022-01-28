Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $202.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $219.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.61.

NYSE:WSM opened at $146.37 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 21,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

