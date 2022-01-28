FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.35 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $3,044,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

