6,055 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 262,013 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN opened at $42.35 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

