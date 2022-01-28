KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $104.94.

