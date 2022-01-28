Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

