Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 3,836.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,128 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,171 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Canadian Solar worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 395,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,792,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

