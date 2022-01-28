Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sonic Automotive, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE SAH opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

