AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:AXS opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AXIS Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.
Featured Story: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.