AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AXIS Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

