Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $160.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.08.
Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $141.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.15. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $169.15.
In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
