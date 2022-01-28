Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $160.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $141.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.15. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

