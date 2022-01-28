Veritex Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Veritex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VBTX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. Veritex has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 48,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Veritex by 104,966.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 650,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 910.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 1,564.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 344,039 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

