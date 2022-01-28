HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Cowen

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $302.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.
HCA opened at $228.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $158.96 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.41.
In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
