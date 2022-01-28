HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Cowen

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $302.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA opened at $228.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $158.96 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

