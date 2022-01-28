Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 140

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 125 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

