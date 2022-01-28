Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Issued By Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.17 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EIF. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Shares of EIF opened at C$41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$35.95 and a 52 week high of C$47.77.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.41%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

